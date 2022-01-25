Advertisement

Duluth East and Proctor/Hermantown pick up wins on the ice

By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR Duluth) - Duluth East hits the ice to host sectional rival, C-E-C, as the Greyhounds rally off three straight goals to take home a 4-1 victory over the Lumberjacks.

As for the 3rd ranked Proctor/Hermantown girls, they hit the road for a sectional rivalry as well to battle 11th ranked Moose Lake. The Rebels would take a 3-2 lead into the 3rd, but the Mirage score four straight for a 6-3 victory.

Copyright 2022 KBJR Duluth. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remote education
Duluth elementary school moves to short-term remote learning
The Midwest Communications Annual Twin Ports Medallion Hunt is back.
Your clues to the 2022 hidden medallion
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Authorities say an 11-month investigation that began with a drug overdose in southeastern...
Overdose investigation leads to large drug bust in Wisconsin

Latest News

HS hoops
Girls Prep Basketball: Grand Rapids and Esko Keep Winning Streaks Alive
Proctor Hockey
Rails Hockey Riding 10 Game Unbeaten Streak Ahead of Biggest Game of the Year
UMD loses to UNO
No. 7 Bulldogs Split Series With No. 16 Mavericks
UMD Women win fifth straight
Bulldogs Hoops: Women Win Sixth Straight, Men End Two-Game Skid