Duluth East and Proctor/Hermantown pick up wins on the ice

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR Duluth) - Duluth East hits the ice to host sectional rival, C-E-C, as the Greyhounds rally off three straight goals to take home a 4-1 victory over the Lumberjacks.

As for the 3rd ranked Proctor/Hermantown girls, they hit the road for a sectional rivalry as well to battle 11th ranked Moose Lake. The Rebels would take a 3-2 lead into the 3rd, but the Mirage score four straight for a 6-3 victory.

Copyright 2022 KBJR Duluth. All rights reserved.