Essentia joins nationwide study of COVID-19 medication

Essentia
Essentia(KBJR/CBS)
By KBJR 6 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -Essentia Health announced Monday they are joining a study designed to evaluate repurposed medications to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 infections.

Repurposed medications have already been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for other purposes.

Currently, only two medications are approved to treat individuals at higher risk for developing a severe case of COVID: Fluticasone and Fluvoxamine.

The study is expected to include nearly 15,000 participants from across the country.

To be eligible, participants must be 30 years or older and have tested positive for Covid in the last 10 days and had two or more of the following symptoms:

fatigue

difficulty breathing,

fever

cough

nausea

vomiting

diarrhea

body aches

chills

headache

sore throat

nasal symptoms

loss of taste or smell.

Participants would take the medication and keep track of their symptoms through an online survey over 90 days.

