WILD WINTER: Lake Superior Zoo hosts hosts Wild Winter Wonderland

By Larissa Milles
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - The Lake Superior Zoo braced the cold and hosted a wild winter event Saturday.

The Wild Winter Wonderland event was put on to encourage people to get outside during colder months and play, just like the zoo animals do.

Zoo officials said the Alaskan Coastal Brown Bears and Wolves in particular enjoy the snow.

They said they make sure things are safe for animals, staff, and visitors during winter and people should come to check them out.

“We are reminding people that we are here in the winter, the animals are here during the winter and they are enjoying it, and we want people to get outside and play,” said Elizabeth Dixon, the zoo’s guest services manager.

The event also included games and an opportunity to build a birdfeeder.

The zoo is open seven days a week, even in winter, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

