No. 7 Bulldogs Split Series With No. 16 Mavericks

By Kevin Moore and Alexis Bass
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - After jumping out on the Mavericks early last night, the script flipped tonight in Baxter Arena as the Mavericks shocked the Bulldogs winning 5-1.

The Mavericks used two goals in the first and second periods to take command. The Bulldogs did get a goal in the third from Noah Cates, his 35th career goal, but it wasn’t enough, although the Dogs outshot the Mavs 28-25.

The Bulldogs are now 13-9-2, they are currently alone at fourth in the NCHC, with a big series coming up, at home, against the number two team in the conference, Western Michigan.

Puck drop from AMSOIL is at 7:07 p.m.

