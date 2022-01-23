No. 7 Bulldogs Split Series With No. 16 Mavericks

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - After jumping out on the Mavericks early last night, the script flipped tonight in Baxter Arena as the Mavericks shocked the Bulldogs winning 5-1.

The Mavericks used two goals in the first and second periods to take command. The Bulldogs did get a goal in the third from Noah Cates, his 35th career goal, but it wasn’t enough, although the Dogs outshot the Mavs 28-25.

The Bulldogs are now 13-9-2, they are currently alone at fourth in the NCHC, with a big series coming up, at home, against the number two team in the conference, Western Michigan.

Puck drop from AMSOIL is at 7:07 p.m.

