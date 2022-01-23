Advertisement

Bulldogs Hoops: Women Win Sixth Straight, Men End Two-Game Skid

UMD Women win fifth straight
UMD Women win fifth straight(KBJR)
By Kevin Moore
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE, NE. (KBJR) - Both the men and women Bulldogs basketball teams were in battles in the first half and eventually pulled away in the second half for the win.

For the women, Brooke Olson led the team with 23 points. Sarah Grow and Maesyn Thiesen both added 14 points on the night as well, en route to the 69-65 win, their sixth straight, improving to 14-4 on the season.

As for the No. 9 ranked men, they ended their two-game skid with a 91-83 win in Rice Auditorium.

Led by Austin Andrews who had 26 and Drew Blair with 20, the Bulldogs got back on track, improving to 17-2 (10-2) on the season and still sitting pretty on top of the NSIC North.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
Duluth man kills roommate’s 4 pet ferrets, charged with animal cruelty
Derek Medved Duluth City Councilor
Duluth City Councilor Medved stepping down, council to consider replacement plans
An Underwater Hotel & More: Far-fetched tourism ideas stir controversy in Two Harbors
An Underwater Hotel & More: Far-fetched tourism ideas stir controversy in Two Harbors
The bodies of a man, a woman, a baby and a teenage boy were found near the U.S. Canada border...
Florida man charged after 4 found dead at Canada-US border

Latest News

Bulldogs split series
Lady Bulldogs split WCHA series
San Francisco 49ers' Arik Armstead sacks Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the second...
Gould’s FG on final play gives 49ers 13-10 upset of Packers
national anthem
Bulldog offense breaks through in 5-1 win at Nebraska-Omaha
UMD Women win fifth straight
Ann Simonet Scores 1,000th Point as Bulldogs Win Their Fifth Straight