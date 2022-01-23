Bulldogs Hoops: Women Win Sixth Straight, Men End Two-Game Skid

WAYNE, NE. (KBJR) - Both the men and women Bulldogs basketball teams were in battles in the first half and eventually pulled away in the second half for the win.

For the women, Brooke Olson led the team with 23 points. Sarah Grow and Maesyn Thiesen both added 14 points on the night as well, en route to the 69-65 win, their sixth straight, improving to 14-4 on the season.

As for the No. 9 ranked men, they ended their two-game skid with a 91-83 win in Rice Auditorium.

Led by Austin Andrews who had 26 and Drew Blair with 20, the Bulldogs got back on track, improving to 17-2 (10-2) on the season and still sitting pretty on top of the NSIC North.

