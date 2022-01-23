On the 49th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Duluth organizations speak out

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -Saturday marked the 49th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade that granted Americans the legal right to an abortion.

Recently, the abortion debate has been reignited in the courts with a Mississippi case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, that would overturn Roe if the Supreme Court majority rules in its favor later this year.

In Duluth, dozens of pro-choice advocates gathered Saturday outside the Building for Women, which houses several reproductive health and sexual violence organizations.

They held signs and spoke out about the upcoming Supreme Court case and the potential impacts it might have on reproductive healthcare.

“With the current litigation with Dobbs, we’re hoping that folks show up and say that people should have access to abortion on demand as healthcare,” Katherine Lafleur with the Building for Women said. “With the current litigation and the real threat of losing abortion access in many surrounding states, Minnesota would become an abortion oasis.”

Pro-life advocates gathered at the same time for a counter-protest. Their organizers said they hope for the opposite out of the Dobbs case.

“I hope that America as a whole and the Supreme court justices acknowledge the personhood of the pre-born,” Tom Schaer, the director of Pro-life Ministries of Duluth, said. “Even the opinions that will be made will not be far enough to really honor the fullness of pre-born people.”

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, it would then be up to each state individually to make abortion laws.

The event ran until 5 p.m. and remained peaceful.

