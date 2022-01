DULUTH, MN. (KBJR Duluth) - The UW-Superior men’s hockey team continues their strong season with a dominating 3-0 victory over UW-Eau Claire. The Yellowjackets move to 11-4-2 on the season.

UW-Superior will host the Blugolds once again tomorrow to finish off the weekend season.

