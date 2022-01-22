Ann Simonet Scores 1,000th Point as Bulldogs Win Their Fifth Straight
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, SD. (KBJR) - During their five-game winning streak, the Bulldogs defense has been their calling card and it held true tonight, the defense stepped up in the final three minutes to secure the 64-61 victory over Augustana.
Fifth-year guard, Ann Simonet led all scorers with 14 points, she also scored her 1,000th career point as a Bulldog on a three-pointer that gave the Bulldogs the lead with two and a half minutes to go.
The basket that put @annsimonet13 over 1,000 career points!#BulldogCountry pic.twitter.com/1uLW3taxCI— UMD Women's Bball (@UMDWomensBBall) January 22, 2022
The Bulldogs will look for their sixth straight win tomorrow, in Nebraska against Wayne State College.
