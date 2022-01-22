Advertisement

Ann Simonet Scores 1,000th Point as Bulldogs Win Their Fifth Straight

UMD Women win fifth straight
UMD Women win fifth straight(KBJR)
By Kevin Moore
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, SD. (KBJR) - During their five-game winning streak, the Bulldogs defense has been their calling card and it held true tonight, the defense stepped up in the final three minutes to secure the 64-61 victory over Augustana.

Fifth-year guard, Ann Simonet led all scorers with 14 points, she also scored her 1,000th career point as a Bulldog on a three-pointer that gave the Bulldogs the lead with two and a half minutes to go.

The Bulldogs will look for their sixth straight win tomorrow, in Nebraska against Wayne State College.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
The Red Cross is assisting the family.
Family loses home in West Duluth fire
Derek Medved Duluth City Councilor
Duluth City Councilor Medved stepping down, council to consider replacement plans
Duluth man kills roommate’s 4 pet ferrets, charged with animal cruelty
Image of Nancy Daugherty
Trial set for 1986 murder of Chisholm woman

Latest News

national anthem
Bulldog offense breaks through in 5-1 win at Nebraska-Omaha
down goes no.2
Jojo brought the mojo in her first ever collegiate start
UW-Superior
UW-Superior downs UW-Eau Claire 3-0 on the ice
Marshall hockey
Marshall honors Brendan Flaherty with artwork; other hockey highlights