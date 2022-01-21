Advertisement

Rock superstar Meat Loaf dies at 74

ALTERNATE CROP OF NY107, FILE- This June 21, 2010, file photo shows rock singer Meatloaf on...
ALTERNATE CROP OF NY107, FILE- This June 21, 2010, file photo shows rock singer Meatloaf on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange before ringing the opening bell. Rock singer Meat Loaf collapsed on stage during a concert in Edmonton, Alberta, on Thursday night, June 16, 2016, and was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The 68-year-old had canceled two other concerts in recent days &amp;mdash; in Regina on Saturday and in Calgary on Tuesday &amp;mdash; citing ill health. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:25 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW YORK (KBJR 6) - Meat Loaf, the rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” and “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” has died at age 74.

A family statement on his official Facebook page says the singer born Marvin Lee Aday died Thursday night.

“Bat Out of a Hell,” his mega-selling collaboration with songwriter Jim Steinman, came out in 1977 and became one of the best-selling records in history.

He was also known for his role in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and the 1993 single “I’d Do Anything for Love.”

