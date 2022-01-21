Advertisement

Nation’s largest abortion protest could be last under Roe

MARCH FOR LIFE
MARCH FOR LIFE(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Anti-abortion protesters began to gather Friday in the nation’s capital with spirits high and a sense that the country has reached a pivotal moment that could lead to a sweeping rollback of abortion rights in many states.

The March for Life arrives as the Supreme Court appears likely in the coming months to let states impose tighter restrictions on abortion.

The court is considering a Mississippi case and could overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that affirmed the constitutional right to an abortion.

Members of the resurgent anti-abortion movement say they are not finished fighting for restrictions even if the court’s conservative majority rules in their favor later this year.

