Trial set for 1986 murder of Chisholm woman

HIBBING, MN (KBJR 6) - A trial has been set for the Chisholm man accused of raping and killing a woman in 1986.

Michael Allan Carbo Jr., 53, was charged with second-degree murder in July 2020 for the killing of 38-year-old Chisholm resident Nancy Daugherty.

The charges came 34 years after her death.

Law enforcement credited Carbo’s arrest to a new technology called Snapshot Genetic Genealogy Analysis.

This was the first time police in Minnesota made an arrest using the DNA tool.

Jury selection is set to begin June 1, 2022, in State District Court in Hibbing.

The trial is scheduled to last through June 24, 2022.

