Advertisement

Trial set for 1986 murder of Chisholm woman

Image of Nancy Daugherty
Image of Nancy Daugherty(KBJR)
By Kristen Vake
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIBBING, MN (KBJR 6) - A trial has been set for the Chisholm man accused of raping and killing a woman in 1986.

Michael Allan Carbo Jr., 53, was charged with second-degree murder in July 2020 for the killing of 38-year-old Chisholm resident Nancy Daugherty.

The charges came 34 years after her death.

Law enforcement credited Carbo’s arrest to a new technology called Snapshot Genetic Genealogy Analysis.

This was the first time police in Minnesota made an arrest using the DNA tool.

Jury selection is set to begin June 1, 2022, in State District Court in Hibbing.

The trial is scheduled to last through June 24, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
UPDATE: Cook teen admits to shooting mom over meth dispute, charged with attempted murder
HIT AND RUN
Parking fight leads to ‘road rage’ hit-and-run, Cloquet man hospitalized
Burned down home in Esko, MN
Esko fire destroys family’s home: ‘Thankful to be alive’
Essentia
Essentia to tear down old St. Mary’s building when Vision Northland complete
Child Abuse Allegations
Children removed from foster homes after allegations of abuse

Latest News

Testing Site Lawsuit
Minnesota’s Attorney General files lawsuit against deceiving COVID testing companies
Essentia to tear down old St. Mary’s building when Vision Northland complete
Essentia to tear down old St. Mary’s building when Vision Northland complete
UMD MHKY
UMD MHKY
UMD SODERBERG OLYMPICS
UMD SODERBERG OLYMPICS