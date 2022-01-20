Advertisement

Northern MN film “Hockeyland” premiere tour set for February

hockeyland premiere
hockeyland premiere(CBS 3 Duluth)
By Molly Wasche
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A new movie featuring hockey in the Northland will hit theaters in our region early February.

“Hockeyland,” tells the story of the memorable 2019-20 hockey season, which was one of the last seasons for the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears, and featured a state tournament run for the Hermantown Hawks.

The “Hockeyland” premiere tour will take place in Duluth and on the Iron Range from February 2-4, prior to a national release.

The film will debut at Zeitgeist Zinema 2 in Duluth and the Historic High School Auditorium in Hibbing.

“Local movies that tell local stories are a big part of the North x North film initiative. Northern Minnesota is full of great stories and great storytellers, and Zeitgeist is working to make sure they all have a place to get told,” said Zeitgeist Executive Director Tony Cuneo.

For premiere tour details, click here.

Showtimes:

February 2, 7 p.m. at the Zinema in Duluth

February 3, 7 p.m. at the Zinema in Duluth

February 4, 7 p.m. at the Historic Hibbing High School Auditorium

Tickets are available for all three screenings under “Now Showing” at the Zinema 2 website with discounted tickets available for students, seniors, and veterans.

Local youth hockey teams interested in attending as a group are welcome and may contact Andrew Sherburne, andrew@northlandfilms.com.

Copyright 2022 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID Test
Minnesota’s Attorney General files lawsuit against deceiving COVID testing companies
Burned down home in Esko, MN
Esko fire destroys family’s home: ‘Thankful to be alive’
Police lights
UPDATE: Cook teen admits to shooting mom over meth dispute, charged with attempted murder
The Red Cross is assisting the family.
Family loses home in West Duluth fire
Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic investigated by the USDA for the death of a puppy

Latest News

QUICK AND CONVENIENT: Your guide to at-home COVID testing
QUICK AND CONVENIENT: Your guide to at-home COVID testing
COVID-19 At-Home Antigen Test
QUICK AND CONVENIENT: Your guide to at-home COVID testing
Blue light project
Project Blue Light: Shine blue colored lights for healthcare workers
Gov. Tim Walz addressed members of the media Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, about the next steps the...
Walz details plan to expand economic opportunities as part of new budget package
SCAM ALERT
Scam Alert: DPD says impersonators are asking for money via Venmo; don’t comply