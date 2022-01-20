Bulldogs gear up for Mavericks in Omaha

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR6) - The Bulldogs are going back to Baxter. It is an arena that brings much familiarity as Omaha marked the place where UMD broke their gameday drought last year, playing in the NCHC pod during a 9-game stretch.

This time they’ll be playing two games against the Mavericks. The last meeting with the Mavs went down as a tie, but Omaha secured the extra point in the shootout.

This weekend will again bring a top twenty match-up in what head coach Scott Sandelin called a ‘more mature Maverick group who has grown a lot.’

Sandelin said this week of practice has proven very normal, with everyone back and healthy, which has been quite fun. While this weekend brings a big challenge, the ‘Dogs are feeding off the confidence they gained last weekend despite the tie.

“We are going against another good team that plays a heavy game. We’ve talked about that the last couple of days and just trying to make sure we keep building off of last weekend. It was a good weekend, it wasn’t a great weekend for us, but when you haven’t won a lot in the previous six games, you’ve got to take baby steps,” said Sandelin.

“They’ve got some big bodies. They can skate, and their wall work is really good, and they get to the net, so we have to be hard to play against just like they are. It’s going to be nice to get back there, and hopefully, we can get two wins,” said Olson.

Puck drop is set for 7:07 pm on Friday, and we will have both games on the My9 Sports Network.

