Bulldog Emma Soderberg turned Olympian

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR6) - While the countdown to the winter games is still on, the wait is over for another Bulldog who was selected to represent her country in the Olympics.

UMD goaltender, Emma Soderberg is an Olympian. After contributing to Sweden’s qualification for the winter games, Soderberg was selected to the Swedish Olympic team at the beginning of the month and shared the exciting news Wednesday morning.

The homegrown swede will be joining a few familiar faces; former Bulldog forward Michelle Lowenhieln and UMD defensemen Linnea Hedin.

Lately, the bulldogs have dominated the Olympic hockey headlines with a total of ten players representing seven different countries on the ice in just a few weeks.

UMD head coach Maura Crowell has coached seven total Bulldogs turned Olympians and is filled with gratitude as they skate out a lifetime dream.

“It’s a huge accomplishment for them. We’re a small part of their journey. I am so happy for Sodes, the latest one, and her family really the families are the ones that have been carting the kids to rinks early in the morning for their whole lives. It’s such an amazing moment for them, and we couldn’t be happier for them to represent UMD on the highest stage,” said Crowell.

“I’m very honored that I get the chance to represent my country in the Olympic games, so I’m just really excited right now to see what’s to come because I’m not really sure what to expect yet,” said Soderberg.

Wheels go up for Soderberg on Friday from Bulldog Country to Sweden.

While the lady ‘dogs travel to Columbus for their series with the Buckeyes. The squad says their scouting report will see Jojo Chobak and Holly Gruber in the net this weekend.

