Annie Harala announces bid for St. Louis County Board

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -Duluth’s Annie Harala announced Thursday she is running for the St. Louis County Board.

Harala is running for District 1 seat, which encompasses Duluth’s Park Point, Hillside, Chester Bowl, and Duluth Heights neighborhoods.

Commissioner Frank Jewell currently holds the District 1 seat and announced he would not seek re-election earlier this month.

Harala previously served on the Duluth School Board. After recently working for Northland Constructors, she now co-owns and operates a storytelling and video production company.

The District 1 seat will be on the ballot in November 2022.

As of Thursday, no other candidates have publically announced their campaign for the seat.

