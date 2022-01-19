Advertisement

MnDOT’s 2022 Name a Snowplow contest now open!

(KEYC)
By KBJR 6 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. PAUL, MN . (KBJR 6) -After last year’s popular contest received thousands of submissions, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting the public to vote on names for the second year in a row.

MnDOT said there were nearly 11,000 submissions this year, which were narrowed down to 50 for the public to vote on.

The top eight names chosen will be put on each MnDOT district plow truck.

Some of the names from this year’s finalists include: All About That Snow, Betty Whiteout,

Blizzard of Oz, Flake Superior, Minnesnowta, The Iron Ranger, Uff Da.

Voting will remain open until Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Click here to vote!

Last year’s eight winners:

Duck Duck Orange Truck – District 1

Plow Bunyan – District 2

Darth Blader – District 3

Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya – District 4

Polowy McPlowFace – Metro District

Snowbird Wan Kenobi – District 6

F. Salt Fitzgerald – District 7

The Truck Formerly Known As Plow – District 8

