Minnesota’s Attorney General files lawsuit against deceiving COVID testing companies

ST. PAUL, MN. (KBJR 6) - Minnesota’s Attorney General announced Wednesday he has filed lawsuits against two COVID-19 testing companies after he received numerous complaints from Minnesotans alleging they received testing results late, with false information, or not at all.

The two Illinois-based companies, called Center for COVID Control and the Doctor’s Clinical Laboratory, ran pop-up testing centers nationwide, including eight sites in Minnesota.

According to Ellison, one of those testing sites was located in Virginia.

The lawsuit states that many received their COVID-19 test results far later than these companies advertised.

Some Minnesotans also reported receiving test results from the companies despite having never submitted a sample for testing.

Others reported receiving test results with false or inaccurate information about their test date, time, or result.

In some cases, people taking COVID-19 tests at the sites were asked to provide personal information, like a photo of their drivers license.

The lawsuit also alleges that proper COVID safety and social distancing measures were not used on site.

Ellison says the centers were attempting to profit through insurance companies and the federal government.

According to a press release from the Attorney General’s office, former employees of the Center for COVID Control reported that, while the company could initially handle its load of tests, its processing center failed to expand as the company opened up testing sites around the country, including Minnesota.

A former employee says the testing was chaotic, and they were instructed by management to falsify dates of receipt and to lie to consumers about their tests being inconclusive or negative when, in fact, the sample had not been tested.

AG Ellison said he will use every tool at his disposal to hold companies accountable that undermine the trust and safety of Minnesotans.

“My office is committed to ensuring that Minnesotans who take COVID-19 tests are getting their tests processed in a way they were promised so they can make an informed decision about their health, how to protect themselves, and their communities,” Ellison said.

The lawsuit is through the Hennepin County District Court.

Ellison said he can’t yet comment on if there will be any criminal investigations.

He urges Minnesotans to report any concerns with the Center for COVID Control and Doctors Clinical Laboratory by submitting a complaint online, or by calling the Attorney General’s Office at (651) 296-3353 (Metro) or (800) 657-3787 (Greater Minnesota).

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.