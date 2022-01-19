Advertisement

DPD seeking community input via online survey

Police Lights.
Police Lights.(MGN)
By KBJR 6 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - The Duluth Police Department wants community members to participate in an online survey.

The nine-question survey is an opportunity for the community to share their input about DPD, and how safe they feel living in Duluth.

This survey is a requirement for the Duluth Police Department to become nationally accredited through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement (CALEA).

According to DPD, a CALEA certification showcases that the Duluth Police Department is following best practices and procedures to serve the City of Duluth.

DPD started the CALEA accreditation process in March 2021, with hopes of becoming CALEA accredited by 2024.

To take the survey, CLICK HERE.

For more information, visit DPD’s webpage.

