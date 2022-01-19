Advertisement

Cloquet announces 30-day mask mandate beginning Wednesday

Mask mandate
Mask mandate(MGN)
By KBJR 6 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022
Cloquet, MN. (KBJR 6) -Cloquet leaders announced they would be implementing a face mask mandate effective Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Mayor Roger Maki signed the 30-day emergency declaration Wednesday morning as COVID-19 cases continue rising.

The emergency declaration requires anyone five years or older to wear a face mask inside public buildings, including: restaurants, grocery stores, businesses, and other common spaces.

The declaration also says the city council and other city boards will no longer conduct in-person meetings during the 30 days.

This is a developing story check back here for updates.

