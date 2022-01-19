Cloquet announces 30-day mask mandate beginning Wednesday
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Cloquet, MN. (KBJR 6) -Cloquet leaders announced they would be implementing a face mask mandate effective Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Mayor Roger Maki signed the 30-day emergency declaration Wednesday morning as COVID-19 cases continue rising.
The emergency declaration requires anyone five years or older to wear a face mask inside public buildings, including: restaurants, grocery stores, businesses, and other common spaces.
The declaration also says the city council and other city boards will no longer conduct in-person meetings during the 30 days.
