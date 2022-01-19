Advertisement

100-plus Minnesota hospitals to get nursing help due to staff shortages

Nurse ICU
Nurse ICU(MGN)
By KBJR 6 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - More than 100 nurses are officially on their way to help struggling workers at Minnesota hospitals.

That includes Essentia here in Duluth.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz directed $40 million in American Rescue Plan funding to hire emergency staff for certain hospitals hit hard by this COVID case surge.

In a press release on Wednesday, Governor Walz announced the first round of nursing teams will arrive at 23 hospitals this week.

That includes:

  • Essentia Health - St Mary’s Medical Center
  • Sanford Bemidji Medical Center
  • Winona Health
  • Lake Region Healthcare
  • Alomere Health
  • Carris Health - Willmar
  • Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center
  • Sanford Worthington Medical Center
  • Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato
  • CentraCare Monticello
  • M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center - Wyoming
  • M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center - Princeton
  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
  • Allina Health Clinic - Buffalo
  • Allina Health - Cambridge Medical Center
  • CentraCare Melrose
  • Mercy Hospital
  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital
  • Regions Hospital
  • North Memorial Hospital
  • HCMC
  • M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center
  • United Hospital

We don’t know exactly how many of them are coming to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s.

In addition, 100 more nurses will arrive in Minnesota in the days ahead.

As of Monday, Minnesota hospitals are treating more than 1,600 people for COVID-19, nearly 80 more than this time last week.

There are nearly 250 COVID patients in Minnesota ICUs.

