100-plus Minnesota hospitals to get nursing help due to staff shortages
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - More than 100 nurses are officially on their way to help struggling workers at Minnesota hospitals.
That includes Essentia here in Duluth.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz directed $40 million in American Rescue Plan funding to hire emergency staff for certain hospitals hit hard by this COVID case surge.
In a press release on Wednesday, Governor Walz announced the first round of nursing teams will arrive at 23 hospitals this week.
That includes:
- Essentia Health - St Mary’s Medical Center
- Sanford Bemidji Medical Center
- Winona Health
- Lake Region Healthcare
- Alomere Health
- Carris Health - Willmar
- Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center
- Sanford Worthington Medical Center
- Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato
- CentraCare Monticello
- M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center - Wyoming
- M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center - Princeton
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- Allina Health Clinic - Buffalo
- Allina Health - Cambridge Medical Center
- CentraCare Melrose
- Mercy Hospital
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Regions Hospital
- North Memorial Hospital
- HCMC
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center
- United Hospital
We don’t know exactly how many of them are coming to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s.
In addition, 100 more nurses will arrive in Minnesota in the days ahead.
As of Monday, Minnesota hospitals are treating more than 1,600 people for COVID-19, nearly 80 more than this time last week.
There are nearly 250 COVID patients in Minnesota ICUs.
Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.