100-plus Minnesota hospitals to get nursing help due to staff shortages

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - More than 100 nurses are officially on their way to help struggling workers at Minnesota hospitals.

That includes Essentia here in Duluth.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz directed $40 million in American Rescue Plan funding to hire emergency staff for certain hospitals hit hard by this COVID case surge.

In a press release on Wednesday, Governor Walz announced the first round of nursing teams will arrive at 23 hospitals this week.

That includes:

Essentia Health - St Mary’s Medical Center

Sanford Bemidji Medical Center

Winona Health

Lake Region Healthcare

Alomere Health

Carris Health - Willmar

Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center

Sanford Worthington Medical Center

Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato

CentraCare Monticello

M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center - Wyoming

M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center - Princeton

M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital

Allina Health Clinic - Buffalo

Allina Health - Cambridge Medical Center

CentraCare Melrose

Mercy Hospital

Abbott Northwestern Hospital

Regions Hospital

North Memorial Hospital

HCMC

M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center

United Hospital

We don’t know exactly how many of them are coming to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s.

In addition, 100 more nurses will arrive in Minnesota in the days ahead.

As of Monday, Minnesota hospitals are treating more than 1,600 people for COVID-19, nearly 80 more than this time last week.

There are nearly 250 COVID patients in Minnesota ICUs.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.