Superior to hold public meeting Tuesday on Hammond Avenue reconstruction

Hammond Avenue Reconstruction Plans
Hammond Avenue Reconstruction Plans(MGN)
By KBJR 6 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (KBJR 6) - City of Superior leaders want to hear from the public Tuesday night as they plan to reconstruct a major road.

Beginning in 2023, the city will reconstruct Hammond Avenue from Belknap Street to North 28th Street.

Leaders are seeking input from the public regarding the reconstruction, as Hammond Avenue is an important transportation corridor within Superior.

There is a public input meeting Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Superior Public Library, 1530 Tower Avenue, Superior, WI.

Anyone is welcome to attend.

CLICK HERE for more information.

