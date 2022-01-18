Sandstone’s Wildcat Sanctuary welcomes new resident rescued from Boston neighborhood

SANDSTONE, MN. (KBJR 6) -The Sandstone Wildcat Sanctuary has welcomed a new resident: an African Serval named Bruno.

Bruno made the journey to Sandstone after being caught in a neighborhood in Lincoln, Massachusetts, near Boston.

According to the Sanctuary’s leaders, Bruno was discovered by neighbors starving and suffering from a broken leg.

Because of the severity of the break in the leg, they had to amputate his leg.

But Sanctuary leaders say Bruno is “recuperating well.”

An owner never came forward, likely since owning exotic African cats is illegal in Massachusetts and many other states.

The Sanctuary reps say Bruno has settled into a heated indoor room but will soon have access to a large outdoor habitat.

