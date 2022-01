DULUTH, MN. (KBJR Duluth) - The Proctor Lady Rails hit the road and pick up a huge road win over Cromwell-Wright 63-58. The Rails snap a four game losing streak and give the Cardinals their second loss of the season.

As for Cloquet, they take care of business and down Barnum 72-52. It is their sixth straight win.

