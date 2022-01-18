Hermantown uses five-goal first period to blank Greenway, 9-0

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - It’s been an impressive run for the Hermantown boys hockey team, tonight they played their third game in four days, coming off their huge overtime win over number two Warroad on Saturday, using that momentum to beat Greenway 9-0.

Dominating 17 minutes for @HAHA_Hockey.



5-0. 24-4 SOG



See how it happened tonight at 10 pic.twitter.com/eySPGB7OfL — Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) January 18, 2022

Hawks were without Zam Plante, who was playing in a USA hockey All-American game, but that didn’t stop the Hawks from outshooting the Raiders 64-6.

UMD commit Ty Hanson scored twice in the first period, Dominic Thomas, Josh Kauppinen, and Wyatt Carlson all added goals in the period.

Hermantown improves to 13-1 on the season. The Hawks’ next game is on Jan. 20th when they host Superior, that game will be on the My9 Sports Network.

Elsewhere in the Northland, Duluth Marshall hosted an afternoon hockey matinee against the North Shore, winning 5-1.

