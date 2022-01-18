Essentia to tear down old St. Mary’s building when Vision Northland complete

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -Essentia Health announced Tuesday that, after completing its Vision Northland hospital expansion project, the current St. Mary’s Medical Center will be demolished.

The building is located on East 3rd Street and 4th Avenue East in downtown Duluth.

According to Essentia spokespeople, the decision comes after three years of “careful consideration” with the Benedictine Sister of St. Scholastica Monastery, which owns the land.

“Key factors in the decision-making process to demolish the original St. Mary’s included prohibitively high operating and maintenance costs for the aging building, especially its heating, cooling, electrical and plumbing systems. Given those costs, renovating and/or repurposing the building isn’t viable,” Essentia spokespeople said.

There was no immediate word on future plans for the space.

However, a committee and consultants have begun talks with Duluth city officials and community partners to discuss possibly redeveloping the space and other opportunities.

The St. Mary’s building will remain open until 2023, and demolition will begin after the new Vision Northland tower is fully operational.

Construction on the $900 million Vision Northland project is expected to be finished in the first quarter of 2023 and scheduled to open in the third quarter of that year.

