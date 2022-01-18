Advertisement

DPD looking for community members to join Citizen Police Academy

Duluth Police Department
Duluth Police Department(KBJR/CBS)
By KBJR 6 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - The Duluth Police Department is giving community members a chance to learn more about policing in our city.

DPD is looking for a dozen more individuals to attend the 2022 Citizen Police Academy (CPA).

The academy takes place every Wednesday night starting March 9 through May 25.

CPA offers citizens in-field and in the classroom instruction regarding different policing tactics, operations, and divisions.

It also provides multiple opportunities for questions to gain a better understanding of Duluth Police practices.

DPD leaders say the goal of CPA is to unite citizens and officers to create a safe Duluth for all.

Click here to sign up for the CPA.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
UPDATE: Cook teen admits to shooting mom over meth dispute, charged with attempted murder
The Deeths have operated their day care for almost 30 years out of a three-bedroom home.
Decades-old Superior day care faces eviction amid community child care uncertainty
HIT AND RUN
Parking fight leads to ‘road rage’ hit-and-run, Cloquet man hospitalized
Police Lights.
UPDATE: Man held on possible charges in fatal fight in Duluth
Essentia
Essentia to tear down old St. Mary’s building when Vision Northland complete

Latest News

Esko fire destroys family's home: 'Thankful to be alive'
Esko fire destroys family's home: 'Thankful to be alive'
Burned down home in Esko, MN
Esko fire destroys family’s home: ‘Thankful to be alive’
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost 15,000 new cases, 42 deaths
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz
Walz asks lawmakers to back record $2.7 billion bonding bill
The Sandstone Wildcat Sanctuary has welcomed a new resident: an African Serval named Bruno.
Sandstone’s Wildcat Sanctuary welcomes new resident rescued from Boston neighborhood