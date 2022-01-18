DPD looking for community members to join Citizen Police Academy

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - The Duluth Police Department is giving community members a chance to learn more about policing in our city.

DPD is looking for a dozen more individuals to attend the 2022 Citizen Police Academy (CPA).

The academy takes place every Wednesday night starting March 9 through May 25.

CPA offers citizens in-field and in the classroom instruction regarding different policing tactics, operations, and divisions.

It also provides multiple opportunities for questions to gain a better understanding of Duluth Police practices.

DPD leaders say the goal of CPA is to unite citizens and officers to create a safe Duluth for all.

Click here to sign up for the CPA.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.