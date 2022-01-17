Rep. Pete Stauber announces re-election campaign for 8th District

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -Congressman Peter Stauber announced Monday he is officially running for re-election to Congress.

Stauber, a Republican who represents Minnesota’s 8th District in the U.S. House, made the announcement that he is seeking a third term email to his supporters.

The 8th District includes Duluth, the North Shore, and the Iron Range.

Prior to serving in Congress, Stauber served on the St. Louis County board from 2013-2019 and was a Duluth Police officer.

Theresa Lastovich, who is running as a Democrat, is the only other candidate to officially enter the 8th District race.

Voters will weigh in during the November 2022 election. A primary, if needed, would be held in August.

This is a developing story check back here for updates.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.