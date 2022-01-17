Advertisement

Carlton County’s K-9 Deputy Roman retires after 7 years of service

Deputy K-9 Roman has been Sgt. Tory Cawcutt's right-hand man for 7 years.
Deputy K-9 Roman has been Sgt. Tory Cawcutt's right-hand man for 7 years.(FB: Carlton County Sheriff's Dept.)
By KBJR 6 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -A local K-9 deputy gets to hang up his vest and enjoy retirement after serving seven years with the Carlton County Sheriff’s Department.

During their time together, Roman had been deployed on over 300 occasions and involved in approximately 60 arrests, including 7 street apprehensions and the apprehension of 3 individuals wanted for murder.

The duo has accomplished many triumphs together, like seizing 1587 grams of methamphetamine, 14 grams of cocaine, 1814 grams of marijuana, and 14 grams of opiates, including heroin and fentanyl.

Sgt. Cawcutt and Roman visited with kids in schools and provided educational opportunities.

According to the Facebook post, while K-9 Roman soaks up retirement, Sgt. Cawcutt will assume the responsibilities of K-9 supervisor and assist the sheriff’s office in identifying a new K-9 handler.

Cawcutt will also begin the hunt for a new K-9 partner.

