No. 7 Bulldogs Get Back on Track With 4-1 Win over Miami (OH)

By Kevin Moore
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - After an unexpected week off last weekend due to COVID-19, the UMD men’s hockey team returned with a sense of urgency, having lost five of their last six, beating Miami, OH 4-1.

After a scoreless first period, it was the Hermantown connection, Blake Biondi and Darian Gotz connecting to put the Bulldogs in front.

Fifth-year graduate transfer, Casey Gilling added a goal against his former team. Koby Bender and Quinn Olson added two more goals.

“I mean emotions are all over the place, it’s a great feeling, a little weight off the shoulders,” said Gilling.

“Obviously, that was something I was looking forward to coming into the weekend, so it’s a great feeling to get that and it’s even better for the team to get the win.”

Bulldogs will look for the sweep of Miami Saturday at AMSOIL Arena.

