Keepin’ it Fresh: UMD Basketball Player Starts Shoe Cleaning Business

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Winter is in full effect here in the Northland and it seems like every time we step outside, we dirty our shoes, but don’t fret my friends there is a solution and it comes by the way of UMD, with UMD basketball player Isaiah Watts to talk about his shoe cleaning service, Bless Your Sole’s.

Over the last decade, the sneaker business has become one of the more popular businesses among young adults. According to a study in 2019, the sneaker reselling market generated $2 billion and is expected to jump to a $30 billion market in the next ten years. As the sneaker resale business booms, so does the sneaker cleaning business and one man on campus has the solution and that man is UMD junior basketball player Isaiah Watts who has been cleaning shoes for close to 4 years.

“I’ve been cleaning my own shoes and then from there I offered to clean my friend’s shoes, so I cleaned up their shoes, and then it got to a point to where it was kind of innovative,” said Watts.

“Like when it actually started gaining traction I was probably doing twenty a month and recently it’s got a lot of traction and from the 19 to the 24 which was my availability, I did 19 pairs of shoes,” Watts added.

As his business started to boom, Watts shifted to hiring three people, one of his teammates, Matt Thompson, one of his friends in the Twin Cities, as well as another friend in Mankato.

“It’s definitely getting traction which I love obviously, so it’s only been doing numbers,” said Watts.

If you want to get your sole’s blessed for only $15, you can contact Watts on Instagram @blessyoursolesss.

