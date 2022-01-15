Duluth man arrested after killing another in physical altercation

DULUTH, MN-- A 42-year-old man died Saturday morning after being assaulted by another man.

Duluth Police responded to N 54th Avenue East for a medical/assault call shortly before 1:00 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a man unconscious on the floor. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

DPD said they will release the victim’s name after his next of kin is notified.

Police arrested a 46-year-old man who was transported to a local hospital due to an injury sustained during the assault.

He is now being held in the St. Louis County Jail pending charges for 1st Degree Manslaughter.

This is Duluth’s first homicide of 2022.

