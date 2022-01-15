Advertisement

Duluth man arrested after killing another in physical altercation

By Larissa Milles
Published: Jan. 15, 2022
DULUTH, MN-- A 42-year-old man died Saturday morning after being assaulted by another man.

Duluth Police responded to N 54th Avenue East for a medical/assault call shortly before 1:00 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a man unconscious on the floor. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

DPD said they will release the victim’s name after his next of kin is notified.

Police arrested a 46-year-old man who was transported to a local hospital due to an injury sustained during the assault.

He is now being held in the St. Louis County Jail pending charges for 1st Degree Manslaughter.

This is Duluth’s first homicide of 2022.

3 key factors: Duluth Public Schools' new guidelines for keeping in-person learning
UMD men down Miami
UMD downs Bemidji State
3 key factors: Duluth Public Schools' new guidelines for keeping in-person learning
