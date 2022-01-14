St. Luke’s requiring visitors show proof of vaccination or negative PCR test

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - St. Luke’s Hospital is changing its visitor policy again as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to linger.

St. Luke’s will be requiring visitors of inpatients, surgical/procedural care and the Emergency Department to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours of their visit.

The new policy takes effect Monday, January 17.

