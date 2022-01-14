Advertisement

Aerial Lift Bridge closed as authorities respond to incident

Duluth Lift Bridge Closed
Duluth Lift Bridge Closed(CBS 3 Duluth)
By Kristen Vake
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
UPDATE: As of 8:24 p.m. Thursday, Duluth Police said the Aerial Lift Bridge is back in service and the incident has been resolved.

----------------------------------------------------

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - The Aerial Lift Bridge is closed until further notice as emergency crews respond to an incident.

Duluth Police are asking the public to avoid Lake Avenue and Morse Street at this time.

Authorities said emergency services will still be available to the Park Point area.

