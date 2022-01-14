Advertisement

6-year-old hit and killed on Highway 169 in Onamia

According to the Minnesota state patrol, the 6-year old was walking on highway 169 when an SUV...
By KBJR 6 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ONAMIA, MN. (KBJR 6) - A 6-year-old girl is dead after being hit by a car in central Minnesota.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday on Highway 169 near Onamia in Mille Lacs County.

According to the Minnesota state patrol, the 6-year old was walking on highway 169 when an SUV hit and killed her.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The State Patrol is investigating.

There is no word on the events leading up to the crash or why the girl was walking on the highway.

