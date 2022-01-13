UMD Men’s Hockey prepares for weekend series with Miami (OH)

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR Duluth) - After having last weekends series postponed due to COVID-19, the UMD Men’s Hockey team prepares for a weekend series with the University of Miami (OH).

The Bulldogs come into this series with losses in five of their last six games, but are prime to get right with the Redhawks sitting at 4-15-1 on the year.

Head coach, Scott Sandelin talks about his guys before their matchup while former Redhawk and current UMD forward, Casey Gilling talks about the matchup with his old team.

