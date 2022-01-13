Advertisement

UMD Men’s Hockey prepares for weekend series with Miami (OH)

By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR Duluth) - After having last weekends series postponed due to COVID-19, the UMD Men’s Hockey team prepares for a weekend series with the University of Miami (OH).

The Bulldogs come into this series with losses in five of their last six games, but are prime to get right with the Redhawks sitting at 4-15-1 on the year.

Head coach, Scott Sandelin talks about his guys before their matchup while former Redhawk and current UMD forward, Casey Gilling talks about the matchup with his old team.

Copyright 2022 KBJR Duluth. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People protest after allegations of child abuse in a Cloquet foster home.
Police launch investigation after online child abuse allegations
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy
Jesse Powell KBJR
UPDATE: Itasca County attorney charged with sexual assault turns himself in, makes first court appearance
Ryan Redington (AP Photo/Al Grillo)
Thousands of dollars raised to help injured sled dogs hit by snowmobiler
75,000 THC vaping cartridges seized in Anoka County
Man convicted for possessing 77,000 THC vaping cartridges

Latest News

first-time Olympian
Bell and Larocque chosen to Canadian Olympic Team
CEC
C-E-C and Grand Rapids pick up road wins in Superior
Spartan Save
Superior sweeps Duluth Marshall on the hardwood
1,000 point club
Drew Blair reaches 1,000 points