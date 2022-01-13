Take part in The Northland’s Largest Baby Shower

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - It’s a few local businesses and a lot of donations that make this baby shower a very special one.

Life 97.3 and St. Luke’s Hospital are throwing the 4th Annual Northland’s Largest Baby Shower.

Throughout January, you can donate baby items that will benefit a number of organizations in the Northland and help families in need.

Below is a list of drop-off locations:

St. Luke’s Building A on the first floor

Cub Foods

Life 97.3 Ministry Center

Holy Cross Lutheran Church

North Bay Community Church

Common Ground Coffee

Chisholm Baptist Church

Hayward Wesleyan Church

Salem Baptist Church

Inspirations Bookstore

Click here for more information or call 218-722-6700.

You can also donate via our Amazon’s Baby Registry.

