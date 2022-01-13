Take part in The Northland’s Largest Baby Shower
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - It’s a few local businesses and a lot of donations that make this baby shower a very special one.
Life 97.3 and St. Luke’s Hospital are throwing the 4th Annual Northland’s Largest Baby Shower.
Throughout January, you can donate baby items that will benefit a number of organizations in the Northland and help families in need.
Below is a list of drop-off locations:
St. Luke’s Building A on the first floor
Cub Foods
Life 97.3 Ministry Center
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
North Bay Community Church
Common Ground Coffee
Chisholm Baptist Church
Hayward Wesleyan Church
Salem Baptist Church
Inspirations Bookstore
Click here for more information or call 218-722-6700.
You can also donate via our Amazon’s Baby Registry.
