Advertisement

Noah Cates selected to USA Men’s Olympic hockey team

Noah Cates
Noah Cates(KBJR)
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR Duluth) - UMD senior forward and Stillwater, Minnesota native, Noah Cates, has been selected to the USA Men’s Olympic hockey team for the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Cates was invited to the team last week and accepted the invitation with the roster announced today.

The Bulldog captain has scored a total of 34 goals and 55 assists throughout his career with the Bulldogs with six goals and eight assists coming this season.

Cates will likely miss time with the Bulldogs as he heads to Beijing for the Olympics, which start on February 3rd and could last until February 20th.

Team USA was originally going to use NHL players for the Olympics, but due to the ongoing pandemic, NHL players decided to back out leaving the door open for college athletes.

Copyright 2022 KBJR Duluth. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mask
Duluth’s Mayor Larson announces 30-day mask mandate beginning Friday
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy
Jesse Powell KBJR
UPDATE: Itasca County attorney charged with sexual assault turns himself in, makes first court appearance
Memphis police chief has spoken out against gun theft before becoming victim of crime
K9 officer assists in arrest at Duluth liquor store; burglary charges expected
Vaccine proof in restaurants
Food, drinking establishments face temporary COVID restrictions in Minneapolis, St. Paul