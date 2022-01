DULUTH, MN. (KBJR Duluth) - A strong night for Superior on the hardwood! The Lady Spartans host Duluth Marshall and move to 13-1 on the year with a 88-62 victory.

As for the Superior boys, they head to Duluth Marshall and pick up a dominating win 92-69 victory.

Copyright 2022 KBJR Duluth. All rights reserved.