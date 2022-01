DULUTH, MN. (KBJR Duluth) - The 11th ranked Proctor Lady Rails hit the road to take on the Esko Lady Eskomos, with Esko picking up a second half comeback win by a final of 52-43.

Senior Jayden Karppinen led the way with 17 in the upset win for Esko.

