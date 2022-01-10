Advertisement

Vikings fire GM Rick Spielman, coach Mike Zimmer

Mike Zimmer
Mike Zimmer(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) --The Minnesota Vikings have fired general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer.

The move comes after a second straight absence from the playoffs.

Zimmer went 72-56-1 in eight seasons, plus 2-3 in the playoffs.

The 65-year-old Zimmer had the seventh-longest tenure among NFL head coaches this season.

Spielman was with the team since 2006 and general manager since 2012.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They have pulled crews from inside the building and will be fighting defensively from the...
LATEST: Fire at condemned Esmond Building is under control, under investigation
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Ryan Redington (AP Photo/Al Grillo)
Sled dog team allegedly struck by snowmobiler
40 people rescued from the ice along the shoreline in Green Bay
40 people rescued from ice along shore of bay Saturday

Latest News

Hobbs police update on newborn in dumpster
Jesse Powell, 32, is charged with one count of third-degree and four counts of fifth-degree...
Itasca Co. attorney charged with sexual assault misses court hearing, warrant issued for arrest
Power outage
Power outage affecting more than 2,800 customers in Duluth
Ryan Redington (AP Photo/Al Grillo)
Sled dog team allegedly struck by snowmobiler
Esmond Building Fire