Vikings fire GM Rick Spielman, coach Mike Zimmer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) --The Minnesota Vikings have fired general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer.

The move comes after a second straight absence from the playoffs.

Zimmer went 72-56-1 in eight seasons, plus 2-3 in the playoffs.

The 65-year-old Zimmer had the seventh-longest tenure among NFL head coaches this season.

Spielman was with the team since 2006 and general manager since 2012.

