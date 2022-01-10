Vikings fire GM Rick Spielman, coach Mike Zimmer
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) --The Minnesota Vikings have fired general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer.
The move comes after a second straight absence from the playoffs.
Zimmer went 72-56-1 in eight seasons, plus 2-3 in the playoffs.
The 65-year-old Zimmer had the seventh-longest tenure among NFL head coaches this season.
Spielman was with the team since 2006 and general manager since 2012.
Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.