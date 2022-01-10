Advertisement

Sled dog team allegedly struck by snowmobiler

Ryan Redington (AP Photo/Al Grillo)(NBC15)
By KBJR 6 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BAYFIELD, WI (KBJR 6) - A snowmobile allegedly hit a dog sledding team Saturday, leaving at least one pup with injuries.

Ryan Redington, a musher known for his appearances in the Iditarod and John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, allegedly had a snowmobile swerve and strike his mushing team, hitting the dogs.

According to the report filed with the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened on the Tri-Counties corridor between Hughes and Iron River.

The report also indicated the snowmobile did not stop after hitting the dogs and then continued east on the corridor.

No description of the driver or the snowmobile was given.

If you have any information, contact the Bayfield Co. Police.

