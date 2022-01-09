Advertisement

No. 5 Bulldogs Speed Past CSP

By Kevin Moore and Alexis Bass
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - After their first home game of 2022 was canceled yesterday due to COVID-19, the No. 5 ranked, undefeated Bulldogs took the court in Romano and won big over Concordia St. Paul 106-71.

The Bulldogs were hot from the start opening the game on a 14-4 run and used that to go into the half up by 17 points.

UMD Junior forward Drew Blair scored his 1,000 career point as a Bulldog as they improve to 15-0 on the season.

Next up for the Bulldogs is a road game against Winona State on Jan. 14th.

