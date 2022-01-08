Advertisement

McGregor Rallies Around the McDowall Family

By Kevin Moore
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
McGregor, MN. (KBJR) - A community coming together. After McGregor freshman, Greg McDowall was diagnosed with cancer, the town and community of McGregor stepped up in a big way.

As of today, the town has raised 30 thousand dollars for the McDowall family as the boy they call, Junebug, fights for his life.

“It feels good knowing I have a lot of people being with me and supporting me through this,” said Greg McDowall.

“There’s a lot of bad people in this world but in this community, there’s a whole bunch of good people making things possible for my family,” he added.

Junebug is a basketball player on both the junior varsity and varsity teams and tonight the town of McGregor was orange.

“The McGregor community has rallied together, raised thirty-plus thousand dollars for this family,” said McGregor head coach Anthony Pierce.

“We facetime him before each game, we facetime him before practice the kids are always chatting with him, it’s great to see everyone rally around junior and his family and we can’t wait to see him back here,” Pierce added.

“Players, coaches, friends, and family wore orange, while orange balloons covered the school’s ceilings to raise awareness for the disease, there were also posters signifying unity, and well wishes from classmates letting Junebug know he is not alone in his fight.”

It feels good to know everyone is here for him, we’re all strong we’re reuniting behind him, said McDowall’s good friend Will Arnold.

“We’re with him even if we can’t be with him. I can’t wait to see him, I miss him. We love you everyone here loves you and we’re here for you,” Arnold added.

McDowall did say if all goes well in the next 15 days he can return home while still undergoing treatment.

