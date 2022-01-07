Advertisement

Supreme Court weighs vaccine rules affecting more than 80M

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Jan. 7, 2022, on challenges to whether the Biden...
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Jan. 7, 2022, on challenges to whether the Biden administration can order millions of workers at private companies and health care employees be vaccinated for COVID-19. Until the court rules, millions of workers face a patchwork of requirements depending on where they live.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up two major Biden administration efforts to bump up the nation’s vaccination rate against COVID-19 at a time of spiking coronavirus cases because of the omicron variant.

The justices on the conservative-oriented court are hearing arguments Friday about whether to allow the administration to enforce a vaccine-or-testing requirement that applies to large employers and a separate vaccine mandate for most health care workers.

Legal challenges to the policies from Republican-led states and business groups are in their early stages, but the outcome at the high court probably will determine the fate of vaccine requirements affecting more than 80 million people.

