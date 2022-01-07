Lake Superior documentary hopes to make big waves in conservation efforts

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) --If you think you can’t catch a wave on Lake Superior in January, think again.

Winter surfing is a popular North Shore activity and a new documentary film “Freshwater” dives deep into it and into Lake Superior.

“It’s really cool to see these people out here in the wintertime, freezing, catching awesome waves,” said Ian Planchon, the filmmaker behind “Freshwater.”

He said the film began as a story about Lake Superior surfers but quickly morphed into something more.

“As we started doing it, we started learning more about the science of Lake Superior itself and we’ve kind of transitioned this into a story not just about surfing, but about the ecology and economy of the lake,” Planchon said.

Chad Stickney, from Laguna Beach, California, is attempting to bodyboard in all 50 states and took the plunge into Lake Superior.

“It’s probably the coldest I’ve ever surfed,” Stickney said. “I was expecting it to be a lot colder than it was like I’m still really warm in the suit. It’ll start to freeze if I stand out too long, but yeah dude I’m not even cold.”

Stickney said his goal wouldn’t be possible without projects like “Freshwater” raising awareness.

“If you don’t keep the water clean, we aren’t going to be able to surf, people are going to get sick from the water,” Stickney said.

Planchon said he hopes the film will make waves and push the conservation conversation forward.

“Help protect this amazing body of water, because this is ten percent of the earth’s freshwater, it’s also warming faster than any other lake of the world, and it’s really scary,” Planchon said.

“Fresh Water” will premiere on February 19th at the NorShor Theatre.

All proceeds will benefit the Large Lakes Observatory at UMD, whose scientists are featured in the film.

To learn more about the film click here.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.