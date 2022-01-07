Advertisement

Glensheen to offer free self-guided tours Sunday

By KBJR 6 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -Glensheen Mansion will offer free self-guided tours Sunday as a way to say ‘thank you’ to the community.

The City of Duluth and the mansion are partnering for this Community Days event.

Community Days promote special discounts throughout the year for attractions that receive tourism tax dollars from the City.

The complimentary tours begin Sunday, January 9, at 9 a.m. and run until 5 p.m.

To learn more, click here.

