Glensheen to offer free self-guided tours Sunday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -Glensheen Mansion will offer free self-guided tours Sunday as a way to say ‘thank you’ to the community.

The City of Duluth and the mansion are partnering for this Community Days event.

Community Days promote special discounts throughout the year for attractions that receive tourism tax dollars from the City.

The complimentary tours begin Sunday, January 9, at 9 a.m. and run until 5 p.m.

