New year, new skating rink to open at Spirit Mountain

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -Spirit Mountain has added a new feature for outdoor winter enthusiasts to enjoy.

The lit-up skating rink is located at the Grand Avenue Chalet and will be free and available to the public.

All ages are invited to attend the grand opening of Spirit’s Skating Rink on Grand at 5:30 p.m. Friday, January 7.

Spirit Mountain staff created the space and decorated it with lights over the summer and fall.

“Spirit Mountain offers a host of opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy recreation year-round,” said Aaron Stolp, board chair of the Spirit Mountain Recreation Area. “Spirit’s Skating Rink on Grand is just one more reason for families to visit and take advantage of the great outdoors.”

Interim Executive Director Ann Glumac said Spirit’s staff was excited to work with rink experts at the City of Duluth Parks and Recreation Department to site and construct the rink.

“Our team really got into this project. We are so pleased to create an opportunity to welcome new users to this amazing outdoor recreation campus.”

Spirit’s Skating Rink on Grand will be open and lit during Spirit’s operating hours.

Copyright 2022 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.