Minnesota senator calls for a “complete understanding” of what happened during the Jan. 6 siege at US Capitol

Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) continues to call for “accountability” surrounding the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It’s been one year since the siege at the U.S Capitol.

In its aftermath, an investigation continues to unfold amid roadblocks and new discoveries.

“It was such an unfathomable day,” said Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) “It was so hard to understand what was happening in the middle of it.”

While thousands of rioters waving American and Trump flags and some holding signs reading “Jesus Saves” violently converged on the U.S Capitol, Smith was inside.

“I was in the Capitol of course,” she said. “It took me many hours to really appreciate the fact that the Capitol was being attacked by a violent mob.”

As rioters scaled the Capitol’s wall eventually making their way inside, Congressional leaders were working to verify Electoral College votes of the 2020 presidential election.

Their efforts were interrupted for several hours as rioters raged in and outside the building.

Smith blames former President Donald Trump.

“The attack didn’t just happen spontaneously,” said Smith. “The people that went to the Capitol were asked to go to the Capitol by the then President of the United States.”

What exactly happened, and why, is now the focus of a bipartisan U.S House Select Committee led by Democrats.

The Washington News Bureau did reach out to Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) for this report. We did not hear back.

