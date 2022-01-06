Advertisement

Minnesota AG Ellison quarantining outside US with COVID-19

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) --Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says he’s quarantining outside the country after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement Wednesday night, Ellison said he was experiencing only mild symptoms thanks to having been vaccinated and boosted.

He says he’s isolating in place and will travel home when it is safe, while conducting business remotely as usual.

He says he didn’t know he was positive until he took a test required to board the plane home.

Ellison says his case offers more proof that vaccines and booster shots make COVID-19 symptoms mild and manageable for most people.

Most Read

Crews fighting warehouse fire in Superior, closing Blatnik Bridge
UPDATE: Crews continue fighting Superior warehouse fire, Mayor Paine explains
Two teens killed in Aitkin County snowmobile crash
Aitkin mourns the loss of two teens who died in a snowmobile crash
Aitkin mourns the loss of two teens who died in a snowmobile crash
Shawn Zelazny of Sturgeon Lake has been charged with three DWIs.
Denfeld basketball coach recounts trip with impaired bus driver
WX GFX
Snow wraps up today, cold on the way!

Latest News

Duluth Spirit MT Ice Rink
New year, new skating rink to open at Spirit Mountain
THUMB
01/06/22 KB AM WX
Aitkin mourns the loss of two teens who died in a snowmobile crash
Aitkin mourns the loss of two teens who died in a snowmobile crash
Aitkin mourns the loss of two teens who died in a snowmobile crash
Aitkin mourns the loss of two teens who died in a snowmobile crash