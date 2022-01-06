Community members gather at Duluth City Hall one year after attack on U.S. Capitol

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -The steps of City Hall were packed with community members Thursday for a vigil marking one year since the insurrection at our nation’s Capitol.

Members of local churches, voting groups and city staff spoke at the vigil.

The goal of the vigil was to remember and understand what happened on January 6, 2021, and work to prevent something similar from ever happening again.

Organizer Ann Fryberger says she believes the rioters from that day are in the minority and most Americans want to preserve our democracy.

But she says she’ll never forget watching it unfold.

Organizers say they’re also encouraging people to contact their lawmakers asking them to pass voting rights legislation.

