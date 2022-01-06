Advertisement

Community members gather at Duluth City Hall one year after attack on U.S. Capitol

Community members gather at Duluth City Hall Jan. 6, 2022
Community members gather at Duluth City Hall Jan. 6, 2022(Wyatt)
By Molly Wasche
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -The steps of City Hall were packed with community members Thursday for a vigil marking one year since the insurrection at our nation’s Capitol.

Members of local churches, voting groups and city staff spoke at the vigil.

The goal of the vigil was to remember and understand what happened on January 6, 2021, and work to prevent something similar from ever happening again.

Organizer Ann Fryberger says she believes the rioters from that day are in the minority and most Americans want to preserve our democracy.

But she says she’ll never forget watching it unfold.

Organizers say they’re also encouraging people to contact their lawmakers asking them to pass voting rights legislation.

